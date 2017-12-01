Bill Recognizing Heroic Pennsylvanians Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would create two new decorations to the list of existing medals, badges, and awards conferred by the Commonwealth for heroic civilian and military service was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. House Bill 165, now Act 56 of 2017, will create the Pennsylvania Medal of Achievement and the Pennsylvania Veterans Service Award. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Rick Saccone said with the creation of these new medals, current and future governors will have the ability to further recognize outstanding service by both civilians and service members, honoring their sacrifices in maintaining freedom and their dedication to the Commonwealth and its citizens.

