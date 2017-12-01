Harrisburg Police Seek Motorist Who Struck Officer

HARRISBURG (AP) – A police officer opened fire as a motorist drove off, striking the officer and patrol car in Harrisburg. Authorities stopped the vehicle around 3:30 a.m. today at the corner of 19th and Derry Streets. As officers approached, the driver sped off, striking an officer and the cruiser. The officer fired at the vehicle. It’s unknown if the escaping vehicle was hit by the gunfire. The vehicle was later found unoccupied a few blocks away. The search continues for the motorist. Three schools in the area delayed opening while police investigated the shooting.

