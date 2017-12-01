Lancaster County Armed Robbery Investigated

EPHRATA – Police in Lancaster County are investigating an armed robbery. Last night around 10:15, officers responded to Ephrata Beverage at 36 N. Reading Road in Ephrata and learned that the victim had closed the store for the evening and was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot while walking to his vehicle. The robber is described as white male about five eight, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The suspect possessed a handgun and fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of cash, keys, and a cell phone from the victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Lockhart at 717-733-9200, ext. 241.

