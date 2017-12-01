Nightly York County Bugle Call Ends

GLEN ROCK (AP) – A York County man whose nightly broadcast of “Taps” through loudspeakers led to lawsuit threats and complaints from neighbors has played the recording for the last time. Joshua Corney and about two dozen supporters stood for the playing of “Taps” Thursday night outside Corney’s Glen Rock home. Corney, a Navy lieutenant commander, had been playing the recording for about two years and added the loudspeakers last spring. He reached a compromise with Glen Rock Borough Council on Nov. 15 after they voted to move the playing to a public park as part of a veteran’s memorial.

