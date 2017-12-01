PA CHIP Celebrates 25 Years

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf recognized the 25th anniversary of the Children’s Health Insurance Program and urged lawmakers in Washington to reauthorize funding for the program. An event detailing the progress and importance of CHIP for Pennsylvania children, expectant mothers, and families was held at the Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey. Acting Secretary for the Department of Human Services Teresa Miller hosted the event along with hospital executives, stakeholder groups, and CHIP families. There are 178,000 children in Pennsylvania who receive health care coverage through CHIP. Gov. Wolf said, “CHIP receives consistent bi-partisan support and Congress needs to act now before states such as Pennsylvania run out of funding and children are left without care.”

Related