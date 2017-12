DOVER, DE (AP) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Mid-Atlantic yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck just after 4:45 p.m. and was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Dover, Delaware. It was felt locally and as far away as Baltimore, Washington, and New York City. The quake jolted downtown Dover, sending lawmakers and workers in the statehouse outdoors to see what happened. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

