Uber Asked Questions About Data Hack

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the state Bureau of Consumer Protection have sent a letter to Uber to provide information on the data hack that affected 57 million people worldwide. The letter demands the exact date they discovered the hack, the number of affected drivers and riders, and the kinds of information and data compromised. Uber’s response is due December 15. In Pennsylvania, at least 13,000 Uber drivers’ information, including their driver’s license numbers was compromised by the data hack. It is unknown yet how many Uber riders in the state were impacted. According to Uber, the names, email addresses, and phone numbers of consumers may have been accessed, but no credit card or other payment information is believed to have been part of the hack. Uber’s response will enable the Attorney General to determine if they violated PA’s Breach of Personal Information Notification Act in its delayed notification to drivers of the hack, as well as other potential violations of the state’s Consumer Protection Law.



