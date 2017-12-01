WDAC Partners With Heart For Lebanon

LANCASTER – Heart for Lebanon is reaching out to children and families for Jesus Christ. When civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, sending over one million refugees into Lebanon, Heart for Lebanon began providing holistic care to help refugee families. Their Children at Risk Initiative began to provide the skills needed to help children have a better future. In 2014, they introduced the Hope on Wheels ministry, a mobile educational truck that engages refugee children where they live. In 2015, their Beirut hub opened with warehouse space, food packing operations, offices, and training rooms. In 2016, they broke ground for a new Hope Ministry Center that will open in late 2019. The new facility will more than double their ministry capacity in the Bekaa Valley, the epicenter for refugees arriving in Lebanon. WDAC has partnered with Heart for Lebanon in an effort to help raise funding. $98 will provide food and Christian education for 18 refugee children in crisis. Click on the banner below or at the wdac.com homepage to make a tax deductible contribution of any size. Thank you for your prayerful support.



