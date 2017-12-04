Area GOP Lawmaker To Retire

HARRISBURG – Chester County Rep. Harry Lewis, Jr. is retiring. The Republican’s retirement will follow 56 years of public service. One of his notable accomplishments includes securing $6 million in grants for the Coatesville revitalization program at the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and the 1st Avenue area of the city. Lewis also drafted legislation that would provide children who have incarcerated parents with stable families via adoption in a more timely fashion. Before his start in the PA House in 2014, Lewis had a career as an educator, who worked at the Coatesville Area Senior High School as principal, assistant principal, special education teacher, and physical education teacher.

