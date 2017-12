ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan is issuing a proclamation to declare the first week of December as “Cancer Screen Week.” The governor, who is a cancer survivor, says preventative measures increase the chance of catching cancer early, when they are most likely to be treated successfully. Hogan is joining governors from Pennsylvania and 10 other states in signing a proclamation. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 600,000 Americans are expected to die from cancer this year.

