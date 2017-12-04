Charges After Truck Overturns On York County’s I-83

GLEN ROCK (AP) – PA State Police have charged a Maryland man after a tractor-trailer carrying liquid oxygen he was driving spilled over on an interstate. Police said 77-year-old Charles Hopson of Laurel, Maryland suffered a minor injury in the accident on Interstate 83 on Saturday. Police say Hopson was driving northbound at about 60 mph when the vehicle hit a guide rail near Exit 8 in York County. The tanker then went down and later up an embankment, across left and right lanes of traffic before the trailer overturned and detached. Police say liquid oxygen, which is flammable and extremely cold, was spilled onto the roadway.

