Dauphin County Armed Robbery Investigation

SWATARA TOWNSHIP – Dauphin County authorities are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on the 800 block of Eisenhower Boulevard last Thursday around 9 p.m. The suspect possessed a knife and threatened customers and employees while demanding cash from the registers. The suspect is described as a black male, in his early 20’s, about five ten with thin build. He was wearing a partial mask, black hoodie sweatshirt with white drawstrings, jeans, and dark shoes. The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. A picture can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Det. Cpl. Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550 or tshatto@swatarapolice.org.

