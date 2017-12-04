Opting Out Of Expanded PA Gambling

HARRISBURG – Many communities across Pennsylvania are opting out of the proposed ten mini casinos and video gambling terminals at truck stops. The expanded gambling was part of the approved 2017-2018 state budget. Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says most of Lancaster County doesn’t want the venues. Communities across Pennsylvania have until the end of this month to opt out of the expanded gambling. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has a listing of what areas have so far chosen to opt out.

