Pro Life Bill Comes Before PA House Panel

HARRISBURG – The PA House Health Committee is expected to vote today on pro life legislation. Senate Bill 3 was passed by the state Senate in February. The measure would amend PA’s Abortion Control Act to reduce the maximum gestational age for legal abortions from 24 to 20 weeks. The bill also would end dismemberment abortions. Supporters cite medical advancements showing that by 20 weeks, babies have developed all of the physical structures necessary to experience pain, and studies have shown that they react to painful stimuli. During fetal surgery, an unborn baby who is administered anesthesia has a decrease in stress hormones compared to when painful stimuli is applied without anesthesia. Only 7 nations allow elective abortion past 20 weeks. If approved by the House panel, it could come for a full state House vote as early as tomorrow.

