Sanders Makes A Stop In Reading

READING – Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told an audience in Reading, Berks County over the weekend that America is drifting toward “oligarchy.” Sanders, an independent U.S. senator from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, came to Reading on Sunday to address the $1.5 trillion GOP tax overhaul. The Senate voted Saturday to advance the legislation. Sanders told the crowd that billionaires are “controlling our society and politics” and called on people to “provide a cure for their greed.” Sanders also challenged President Trump to keep his word to protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Sanders lost the Democrat presidential nomination to Hillary Clinton in 2016. She went on to lose to Republican Donald Trump, who carried Pennsylvania.

