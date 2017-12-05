Cause Of Lancaster County Lumber Fire Undetermined

UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP (AP) – Officials say the cause of the fire that destroyed a warehouse in Lancaster County and critically injured an employee could not be determined. Crews responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the H.M. Stauffer and Sons lumber yard in Upper Leacock Township. An employee has been hospitalized with third-degree burns. State Police say the damage to the building was too extensive to determine an exact cause of the fire. The company says they expect to resume normal business operations this week.

