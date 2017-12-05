Important Religious Freedom Case Before U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC – Colorado cake baker Jack Phillips is having his day in court today as the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of “Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.” Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, declined to sell a customized cake for a same sex couple’s union on the grounds of religious exemption to the state’s anti-discrimination laws. Colorado state courts ruled against Phillips, and now his case is being brought before the high court. WDAC General Manager Doug Myer is there along with Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center Chief Counsel Randall Wenger, who said this case is important to all people of faith. Phillips has been required to re-educate his staff, most of whom are his family members—essentially teaching them that he was wrong to operate his business according to his faith. He must also report to the government for two years, describing all cakes that he declines to create and the reasons why. Because the order has forced Phillips to stop designing wedding cakes, he has lost approximately 40% of his income and is struggling to keep his small business afloat. John Stonestreet with the Colson Center for Christian Worldview and featured on the radio program “Breakpoint” told supporters that Phillips should not be forced to bake a cake anymore than a pastor should be forced to perform a wedding. If a pastor has religious beliefs that are protected, so does the baker, the florist, the business leader, the attorney, and so do every single American.

