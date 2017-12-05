Lancaster County Bank Robbery Investigation

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP –Lancaster County authorities are investigating a robbery at the Fulton Bank at 102 Willow Valley Square that occurred yesterday shortly before 12:30 p.m. A suspect entered and demanded cash. No weapon was seen. He fled on foot heading towards Willow Valley Manor with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is a white male in his mid 30’s to early 40’s, around 5’10’’, with a stocky build. He was wearing a black and gray hoodie with a possible yellow zipper, a red baseball cap, and sunglasses. A picture of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.

