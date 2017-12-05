Marsico Legislation To Strengthen PA’s Megan’s Law

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Rep. Ron Marsico introduced legislation to ensure sexual offenders remain registered under Megan’s Law. House Bill 1952 would address the PA Supreme Court’s decision in Commonwealth v. Muniz. In that case, the court held that the Commonwealth’s sexual offender registration act, commonly known as Megan’s Law or the Adam Walsh Act, could not be applied to defendants who committed their crimes before the enactment of the Act in 2012 based on both the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution. Marsico said, “If left unaddressed, this case may require more than 10,000 sexual offenders to be removed from the state sexual offender registry.” In order to keep Pennsylvanians safe, Marsico believes these defendants still should have to register with the PA State Police as sexual offenders. The legislation will be referred to a House committee for further consideration.

