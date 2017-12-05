PA House Panel Approves Pro Life Legislation

HARRISBURG – The PA House Health Committee has approved pro life legislation by a 16-10 vote. Senate Bill 3 was passed by the state Senate in February. The measure would amend PA’s Abortion Control Act to reduce the maximum gestational age for legal abortions from 24 to 20 weeks and also end dismemberment abortions. It would also allow exceptions when the mother’s life is at risk Supporters cite medical advancements showing that by 20 weeks, babies have developed all of the physical structures necessary to experience pain, and studies have shown that they react to painful stimuli. Only 7 nations allow elective abortion past 20 weeks. The legislation could come for a full House vote as early as today. Calling the bill “an attack on women,” Gov. Tom Wolf said he would veto it if it comes to his desk.

