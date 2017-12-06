Bill Offers Better Protection For Domestic Violence Victims

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation intended to help protect victims of domestic violence. Senate Bill 196 allows a judge to order an electronic monitoring device on a defendant in a Protection From Abuse order. Columbia County Sen. John Gordner, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, explained that the measure should have become law a long time ago. According to statistics from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, there were more than 37,000 new PFA cases filed in 2014. The bill could receive a state Senate floor vote as early as next week.

Related