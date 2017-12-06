Convicted PA Lawmaker Gets Pension Restored

HARRISBURG (AP) – A former Pennsylvania lawmaker who served prison time for corruption won his appeal to get his $20,000-a-month pension restored. The State Employees’ Retirement System board voted 6-5 to return former Democrat Sen. Robert Mellow’s pension. The Scranton area lawmaker lost the retirement benefit when he pleaded guilty in May 2012 to allegations that he used taxpayer-funded staff to work on political campaigns. His lawyers argued his crime did not compare to the state crimes listed under the pension forfeiture law. A board spokeswoman says they struggled with the decision.

Related