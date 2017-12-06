GOP Lawmaker’s Comment Stirs Protest

HARRISBURG – Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe is the target of calls to resign or be demoted after he interrupted a House State Government Committee meeting that he chairs on Tuesday to accost his Democrat counterpart for touching his arm and suggesting the lawmaker might be gay. Democrat Rep. Matt Bradford of Montgomery County placed his hand on Metcalfe’s forearm while sitting next to him and speaking. The PA Democratic Party called on Metcalfe to resign, while pro-homosexual groups and a health care workers’ labor union asked GOP majority leaders to strip Metcalfe of his committee chairmanship. Bradford has a wife and four children. A House Republican spokesman had no comment. Metcalfe did not respond to a call seeking comment.

