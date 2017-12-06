Legislation Keeps Cough Suppressant From PA Minors

HARRISBURG – The PA House Judiciary Committee approved legislation prohibiting the sale of medications containing the cough suppressant dextromethorphan to minors. Luzerne County Rep. Tarah Toohil said her bill will help to prevent the abuse of the drug and bring Pennsylvania into step with other states that already limit the over the counter sale of this medication to children. House Bill 1951 would require merchants to check the age of those who attempt to purchase a product containing dextromethorphan. It would also create a new summary offense for a person knowingly to sell a product with dextromethorphan to a minor or for a person to falsely misrepresent his age to obtain it. The bill now goes to the full state House for consideration.

