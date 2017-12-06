Religious Freedom Case Before The U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC – Colorado cake baker Jack Phillips had his day in court Tuesday as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of “Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.” Phillips, the owner of the cakeshop, declined to sell a customized cake for a same sex wedding on the grounds of his religious beliefs. Colorado state courts ruled against Phillips, and now his case is before the high court. Chief Counsel for the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, Randall Wenger was at the high court and said it’s a case important to all people of faith. Phillips has been required to re-educate his staff, most of whom are his family members—essentially teaching them that he was wrong to operate his business according to his faith. He must also report to the government for two years, describing all cakes that he declines to create and the reasons why. Because the order has forced Phillips to stop designing wedding cakes, he has lost approximately 40% of his income and is struggling to keep his small business afloat. A ruling is expected by June 2018.

