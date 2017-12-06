Trump Win An Issue In PA Congressional Map Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Lawyers for Republican legislative leaders in Pennsylvania want to know what took a group of Democrat voters six years to challenge a congressional district map. Plaintiffs took the witness stand in the second day of a trial in the case before a panel of three federal judges in Philadelphia. Several said their voices have been diluted because the makeup of their districts changed. One said he became active in politics after Donald Trump was elected president last year. On cross-examination, lawyer Kathleen Gallagher questioned his sudden interest in whether his congressional district outside Philadelphia favors Republicans. She asked if his concern was really about Trump’s election, not his district.

