Anti-Skimming Legislation Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would prevent, eliminate, and punish the use of credit/debit card devices has passed the PA House. House Bill 1918 would make it illegal to use or possess any device capable of accessing information encoded on the computer chip, magnetic strip or stripe, or other storage mechanism of a payment card for fraudulent purposes. Bill sponsor, York County Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill said many are surprised to know the devices are currently legal. The bill received bipartisan support.



