Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – A man is charged with causing a vehicle crash in Lancaster County that killed two men – a tow truck operator and a driver receiving the tow. West Earl Township Police charged 30-year-old Anthony Caldwell of Stafford, Virginia with two counts of vehicular homicide while DUI and related charges regarding the Sept. 10 crash on Route 222. Caldwell surrendered and was arraigned late Wednesday afternoon on $750,000 bail, which was not posted. 44-year-old Ralph Waltrous of Rheems, a tow-truck operator, and 46-year-old Robert Buckwalter of Ephrata, a driver receiving the tow at the time of the crash, were killed after being struck by Caldwell’s van. Caldwell told police he had been drinking alcohol prior to driving in the 1:45 a.m. crash. Tests revealed Caldwell’s blood alcohol level was .088% shortly after the crash. Caldwell was also not licensed to drive. He had a learner’s permit from Virginia, which required he be driving with an adult passenger. He was alone in his van during the crash. A witness, driving north on Route 222, told police the van was driving erratically prior to the crash.

