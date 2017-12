HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Officers arrived shortly after 2 a.m. today to the 1100 block of Cloverly Road and found a shooting victim inside a residence. The unidentified victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. There’s no word on the victim’s identity or the seriousness of their injuries. Police have not released a motive for the shooting or details of a suspect.

