Facebook Rejects PFI Pro Life Ad

HARRISBURG – PA Family Institute says a pro life ad that they wanted featured on Facebook has been rejected. According to an email, PFI paid to advertise a photo with pictures of four children on it with links to their action alert regarding Senate Bill 3, legislation that is now before the PA House which would ban abortions after 20 weeks and end dismemberment abortions. Facebook rejected it, saying it did not meet their guidelines. PFI says they were not given any specific reason for the rejection. You can see the rejected ad below. PFI is encouraging citizens to contact their state representatives urging them to pass the legislation. A vote on Senate Bill 3 could come as early as Monday. Advancements in medical technology is saving babies as early as 20 weeks and research shows by 20 weeks, babies have developed all of the physical structures necessary to experience pain. Studies have shown that unborn babies at this stage react to painful stimuli.

