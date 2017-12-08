Get Your REAL ID Docs Early



HARRISBURG – PennDOT has launched a public awareness campaign outlining the steps for residents who wish to get a REAL ID-compliant driver license. Although the REAL ID products will not be available until 2019, PennDOT encourages residents who want them to obtain any required documents in plenty of time. Those documents include birth certificates with the raised seal, Social Security card, proof of all legal name changes and two proofs of current Pennsylvania address. The federal government has extended the deadline for REAL ID compliance in Pennsylvania to Oct. 10, 2018, so current driver licenses and identifications are still accepted for domestic air travel and entry into certain federal facilities.

