Investigators Identify Start Of Fatal Chester County Nursing Home Fire

WEST CHESTER (AP) – The fire that claimed the lives of four people at a Chester County senior living community began on an outside patio behind the facility. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said while the patio was the fire’s starting point, they have yet to determine what ignited the fire. Arson and foul play have been ruled out. Four people died in the overnight fire at Barclay Friends in West Chester Nov. 17. Over two dozen were injured and 133 residents have been displaced. ATF spokeswoman Charlene Hennessy says the fire was “purely accidental.” She says the agency hopes to release more findings next week.

Related