Jury Finds Lancaster County Man Guilty Of Stabbing

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was convicted of repeatedly stabbing a 21-year-old man in May. A jury convicted 36-year-old Joel Benjamin of Ephrata of felony aggravated assault after a four-day trial. Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro will order sentence on Feb. 21. Benjamin is in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail. On May 28, a verbal argument over a TV between Benjamin and the victim turned into a confrontation with Benjamin using an 8-inch military-style knife. The victim underwent life-saving surgery at a local hospital. After about 2½ hours of deliberation, the jury returned a not-guilty verdict to a count of attempted homicide. With the guilty verdict, they convicted Benjamin of causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

