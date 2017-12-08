Senate Panel Examines Criminal Justice Reform

HARRISBURG – A series of roundtable discussions on criminal justice reform was held by the PA Senate Judiciary Committee. The panel held the discussions in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Committee Chairman, Montgomery County Sen. Stewart Greenleaf said that we are still a government that over-incarcerates and fails to treat inmate’s addictions. Greenleaf added that work needs to be done in the areas of reduce mandatory sentences, treating addiction, improving conviction integrity, and protecting the lives of victims of human trafficking.

