Share The Blessing With Needy Area Families

LANCASTER – You can make Christmas brighter this year for area families and individuals in need through Share The Blessing. Share the Blessing has raised over $570,000 for over 850 families and individuals in need. The campaign invites area residents to nominate individuals or families who are facing hardship. All those nominated and selected will remain anonymous to honor their privacy. Past nominations have included families battling disease and crisis, to those displaced or estranged from family due to natural disasters and the war on terrorism. Donations and nominations can be made at sharetheblessing.com or by calling 717-381-5440. Checks made payable to Share The Blessing can be mailed to P.O. Box 186, Elizabethtown, 17022.

