HARRISBURG – State Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell says his department has saved Pennsylvania taxpayers $29.3 million through fraud prevention and tax return review efforts. With the holiday shopping season and tax filing season approaching, Hassell encouraged taxpayers to take extra precautions to protect their information and identities. If a scammer used your identity to claim a PA tax refund, contact the Department of Revenue’s Fraud Investigation Unit at 717-772-9297.

