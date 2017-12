SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP – Two women died after they apparently re-entered a burning home in York County to rescue a pet cat. Authorities say a third woman is hospitalized in critical condition with burns to the face and arms. The bodies of the deceased were found in the basement. The cat also died. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. today in the first block of Foundry Road in Shrewsbury Township. The names of the victims have not yet been released. The cause of fire is under investigation.

