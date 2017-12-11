Berks County Lawmaker Excited About Hemp Expansion

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Agriculture recently expanded the industrial hemp program, which allows it to be grown for research purposes. Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank spearheaded the legislation that legalized the growing of industrial hemp and was a tireless advocate for the reestablishment of the industrial hemp industry. Her legislation was approved by the PA Senate, while companion legislation, introduced in the House, made its way through the General Assembly and onto the governor’s desk in July 2016. For 2018, the Commonwealth will permit up to 50 individual growers or institutions of higher education to grow up to 100 acres apiece. Institutions of higher education also may partner with individual growers to produce larger quantities of hemp. Last year, the department limited the number of growers to 30, each of whom could grow no more than five acres. Industrial hemp is a versatile plant that has been used for thousands of years as a source of fiber and food. While grown commercially in the United States until after World War II, industrial hemp became regulated along with marijuana and its cultivation was prohibited. Schwank added that industrial hemp and products made from it played a large role in our history, and has one to play in the future of this Commonwealth.

