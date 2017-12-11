Give Hope Through Heart For Lebanon

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Heart for Lebanon to help reach children and families for Jesus Christ. When civil war erupted in Syria, sending over one million refugees into Lebanon, Heart for Lebanon began providing holistic care to help refugee families. Heart for Lebanon is planting seeds of hope in the hearts of refugee children and their families with the Good News of Jesus Christ and hope in these difficult times they are facing. $98 will provide food and Christian education for 18 refugee children in crisis. Click on the banner below to make a tax deductible contribution of any size. You can also phone in a financial donation by calling 828-505-8432. Thank you for reaching out with the love of Jesus Christ to these refugee families and their children and giving them much needed hope.

