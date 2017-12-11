Homicide Investigation In The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – Police are investigating a homicide in the Red Rose City. Officers responded Sunday around 1:36 a.m. to the 700 block of First Street and found 22-year-old Austin Peters of Lancaster on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he died. Neighbors in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots. Detectives are also checking video footage from the area. So far, police have no suspect or a motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913.

