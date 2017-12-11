Information Sought About Fatal Harrisburg Pedestrian Accident

HARRISBURG – Police in Harrisburg are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a fatal pedestrian accident. On Saturday around 2:34 a.m., officers responded to N. Fifth and Maclay Streets for a report of a pedestrian struck. The caller was the driver of the striking vehicle that remained at the scene. Police found 61-year-old Dorena Archer on the roadway. She was rushed to a local hospital where she died. Authorities say it is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

