Pro Life Measure Could Get PA House Vote Soon

HARRISBURG – The PA House returns to session this afternoon and pro life legislation could come up for a floor vote. Senate Bill 3 would ban abortions in Pennsylvania after 20 weeks instead of the current 24 weeks. It would end dismemberment abortions. Medical advancements are saving babies as early as 20 weeks and research shows by 20 weeks, babies have developed all of the physical structures necessary to experience pain. Studies have shown that unborn babies at this stage react to painful stimuli. Pro life groups are urging supporters to contact their state representatives to urge them to vote for the bill. Gov. Tom Wolf said he will veto the measure if it comes to his desk.

Related