Ridge Home By Christmas

AUSTIN (AP) – A spokesman says former PA Governor and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge expects to leave a Texas medical facility in time to be home in Maryland for Christmas. Ridge suffered a heart attack on Nov. 16 while attending a Republican Governors Association conference in Austin, Texas. He’s been recovering at a local rehab center. The 72-year-old Republican served two terms as governor from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

