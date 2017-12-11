Two Police Vehicles Struck In Lancaster County Crash

EPHRATA – Two Ephrata Police vehicles were struck while they were investigating a crash on Route 222 at the Route 322 overpass. Around 11:25 p.m. Saturday, two officers were stopped on the shoulder investigating an accident when a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Timur Yenikeyev of East Earl, Lancaster County, struck the vehicles and a guardrail after moving into the passing lane and losing control of his vehicle while crossing an icy bridge. Both officers were not hurt and rendered aid to Yenikeyev, who was taken to Reading Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both police cars and Yenikeyev’s vehicle were towed from the scene.

