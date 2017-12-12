Bill Providing Work Opportunities For People With Disabilities Approved

HARRISBURG – A measure to benefit both individuals with disabilities and improve the state’s workforce shortage has passed the PA House. The Employment First Act would more effectively integrate people with disabilities in their communities while providing them a range of job options. House Bill 1641 would call for state agencies to employ individuals with disabilities in at least 7% of the overall state workforce. It would not require state agencies to give preference in hiring to people with disabilities. An oversight commission, with people who have disabilities making up more than half of its members, would set measurable goals for improving the percentage of workers with disabilities in Pennsylvania. It would also issue an annual progress report. The bill now advances to the Senate for consideration.

