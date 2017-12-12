Legislators Announce Agenda For Women’s Health

HARRISBURG – A group of state lawmakers is throwing its support behind legislation designed to enhance the health and well-being of women. The Women’s Health Caucus is made up of House and Senate members of both parties. Senator Judy Schwank is co-chair of the caucus. She says the group has come up with an agenda of issues they think needs to be addressed. The agenda includes legislation to secure the safety and dignity of women; to give them equal pay and a higher minimum wage; and to make sure they always have access to health care.

