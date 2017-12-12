Maryland Lawmakers To Update Sexual Harassment Policy

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Lawmakers in Maryland will take up a proposal today to update the legislature’s sexual harassment policy. The proposal would centrally track complaints against legislators and staff annually. Currently, the public does not have a way of checking to see how many complaints are filed annually against lawmakers or their staff members. Under the proposal, names of legislators or staff members who are accused would not be made public, because the cases are considered personnel matters. The committee last updated the policy last year.

