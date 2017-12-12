Murder-Suicide In Lancaster County

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a shooting which occurred Monday between 8:00-8:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Elmshire Drive in Lancaster Township. Investigators determined the incident was a domestic-related murder-suicide. Police say the firearm used has been recovered and was lawfully-purchased. They add this was not a random act of violence and there is no continued threat to the community. The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Reynol Maymi and 36-year-old Jacqueline Vera, both of Lancaster. Autopsies are planned for Wednesday. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use their anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.

