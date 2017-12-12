No More “Day Care” In PA Law

HARRISBURG – The PA House unanimously passed legislation to change the words “day care” to “child care” in state law. House Bill 1677 would replace the words to better reflect the reality of what occurs at these sites and the incredibly important work of early childhood professionals. Bill sponsor, Rep. Jason Ortitay of Allegheny & Washington Counties said, “Our young children spend many hours during the week at child care centers throughout the state. By making this word change, we can better reflect what is happening and recognize the importance child care plays in development and learning.” The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

