Robbery At Lancaster County Fast Food Restaurant

RAPHO TOWNSHIP – A masked man robbed the Burger King at 915 E. Main Street in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, on Monday at 1 a.m. A black male wearing a white and black mask confronted employees as they were leaving, and ordered them back inside. The robber held an object, which he presented as a gun, inside white plastic or cloth. Inside, the robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot toward Lancaster Estates. He wore a black jacket, black pants, and dark shoes. Surveillance camera photos of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.

Related